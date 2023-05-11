Local receives $55 million in largest lottery win in Lethbridge history

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge, Alta., local Aaron Parsons won a “life-altering” amount of money in the Lotto Max — the largest lottery win in the city’s history.

Parsons matched seven numbers exactly, winning $55 million on April 25.

The only reason he went to the store a few days before the life-changing win was because his girlfriend was craving cake, he said.

“We had no eggs or sugar, so we went to the store, and I bought the ticket,” said Parsons.

“If we hadn’t gone to the store that night, I wouldn’t have gotten this ticket and I wouldn’t have won $55 million!”

The winning ticket was purchased from a 7-Eleven on Scenic Drive North in Lethbridge.

Parsons added that he had forgotten about the ticket until he saw a Lotto Max ad. The ad reminded him to check his ticket. When he scanned his ticket, he could not believe that he had won.

“I checked it and all I said was: ‘No. No? No way! No,’” said Parsons. “I could not believe it.… I scanned it a couple times to make sure I was seeing things right and then I called (the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation) to triple-check that I had actually won.”

When Parsons was asked what he was going to do with the money, he said he wanted to share it.

“The first thing I’m going to do is tell my parents they can quit their jobs,” Parsons added. “I want to give some money to my brother, and a of couple friends, too. And I told my girlfriend I would buy her a car, whatever car (she wants).”

He added that this amount of money is shocking and life-changing. Parsons said he hasn’t even been able to think about what he needs or wants but he said: “Maybe now I’ll get Lasik.”

The lucky numbers he matched were 4, 19, 21, 33, 37, 38 and 39. His win is the fifth-largest win in Alberta.