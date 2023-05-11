Menu

Crime

Officer deaths make recruitment more challenging: police chiefs association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 1:12 pm
3 OPP officers shot, 1 dead near Ottawa
3 OPP officers shot, 1 dead near Ottawa
WATCH ABOVE: Three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were shot early Thursday in Bourget, Ont. One has died as a result of his injuries, and the other two injured are recovering in hospital, authorities said.






An association representing police chiefs in Ontario says it’s concerned that recent deaths of on-duty officers will make recruiting new officers more challenging.

Joe Couto, the director of government relations with the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, says the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer today is a shock to the entire policing community and a reminder of the risks officers face every day.

OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed and two other officers were injured after responding to a disturbance at a home in Bourget, Ont., east of Ottawa, early this morning.

Couto says police forces in Ontario have already been facing challenges in recruiting members that reflect their communities and recent officer deaths make that even more difficult.

He says young people who might be interested in becoming police officers might take note of shootings that target officers and think twice before pursuing a career in policing.



Mueller’s death comes after a Toronto police officer was shot dead in Mississauga, Ont., in September, two South Simcoe Police constables were killed in Innisfil, Ont., in October, and an OPP officer was shot in late December while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch.

OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller.
OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller. OPP Association / Twitter
CrimeOPPpolice officer killedOPP Officer KilledOntario Association of Chiefs of PolicePolice officer deathsEric MuellerOntario police officer killedOPP Sgt. Eric Mueller
© 2023 The Canadian Press

