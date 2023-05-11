Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Sask. government announces post-secondary education support for Ukrainians

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Province of Saskatchewan announces tuition program to assist Ukrainian students'
Province of Saskatchewan announces tuition program to assist Ukrainian students
Saskatchewan Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant announced on Thursday the province will provide new education incentives for new Canadians arriving from Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Wyant said he hopes the program's incentives will help new residents to establish themselves in the province or provide them with the tools to rebuild Ukraine should they wish to return.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ukrainian students who arrived in Saskatchewan over the past year will now have support for post-secondary education.

The Saskatchewan government made an announcement on Thursday that funding will be provided to allow those who came to Saskatchewan under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program to pay domestic tuition rates rather than international rates.

According to a release, the CUAET program does not categorize Ukrainian arrivals as refugees. As a result, those who want to pursue post-secondary education would be required to pay higher international student tuition rates.

“Our government remains committed to supporting Ukrainians who have come to Saskatchewan seeking refuge from war,” Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“These students are in a unique situation. We want them to be able to continue living here to study at one of our excellent post-secondary institutions without causing severe financial hardship for their families.”

Trending Now

More information on this program can be found on the Saskatchewan website.

Click to play video: 'Focus Saskatchewan: Ukraine to Regina'
Focus Saskatchewan: Ukraine to Regina
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan GovernmentUkrainianSaskatchewan EducationEducation Fundingpost secondary fundingUkrainian students
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers