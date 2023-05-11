Sask. government announces post-secondary education support for Ukrainians

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian students who arrived in Saskatchewan over the past year will now have support for post-secondary education.

The Saskatchewan government made an announcement on Thursday that funding will be provided to allow those who came to Saskatchewan under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program to pay domestic tuition rates rather than international rates.

According to a release, the CUAET program does not categorize Ukrainian arrivals as refugees. As a result, those who want to pursue post-secondary education would be required to pay higher international student tuition rates.

“Our government remains committed to supporting Ukrainians who have come to Saskatchewan seeking refuge from war,” Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant stated.

“These students are in a unique situation. We want them to be able to continue living here to study at one of our excellent post-secondary institutions without causing severe financial hardship for their families.”

More information on this program can be found on the Saskatchewan website.