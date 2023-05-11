Nova Scotia RCMP to field test body-worn cameras

See more sharing options

RCMP officers in Nova Scotia will be field testing body-worn cameras in a bid to “improve public insights into police conduct and performance.”

In a news release, RCMP said 60 officers in the province will test the cameras over eight to 10 weeks, beginning May 15.

“Body-worn cameras are being adopted by police agencies across Canada to support public calls for greater police transparency and accountability,” said Chief Superintendent Sue Black in the release.

“We hope their use will improve public insights into police conduct and performance, and in turn build trust between us and the communities we serve.”

Similar field tests are also happening in Alberta and Nunavut during the same period.

RCMP say if the tests “meet operational requirements,” the cameras will be distributed to detachments across the country.

A national roll-out would happen in a phased approach, and would take 12 to 18 months, RCMP noted.

“The use of body-worn cameras, and a digital evidence management system, will soon become the standard for general duty front-line RCMP officers across the country,” said Black.

“The Nova Scotia RCMP is pleased to play a part in ensuring the initiative is a success by participating in the field test process.”

The field test in Nova Scotia will take place at the following detachments and offices: