Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph group home worker injured during confrontation with resident

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 11, 2023 12:07 pm
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A dispute at a west-end group home in Guelph turned physical.

The Guelph Police Service was initially called to the facility around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday about a disturbance.

Investigators say a resident and a worker were involved in an argument.

They say the resident then threw a pool cue and struck the worker in the ribs.

Investigators say the worker was also punched in the head several times but only suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Trending Now

A 20-year-old man is being charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

He will be in a Guelph courtroom on June 20.

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
AssaultGuelph NewsGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceweaponDisturbanceDisputeGroup HomeArgument
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers