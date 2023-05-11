Guelph group home worker injured during confrontation with resident

A dispute at a west-end group home in Guelph turned physical.
The Guelph Police Service was initially called to the facility around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday about a disturbance.
Investigators say a resident and a worker were involved in an argument.
They say the resident then threw a pool cue and struck the worker in the ribs.
Investigators say the worker was also punched in the head several times but only suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.
A 20-year-old man is being charged with assault and assault with a weapon.
He will be in a Guelph courtroom on June 20.
