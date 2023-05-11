Menu

Canada

Motion to track Broadway ‘demovictions’ rejected by Vancouver city council

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 11:45 am
Broadway View image in full screen
Vancouver city council rejected a motion that would see the tracking of evictions due to redevelopment in the Broadway area. Global News
Vancouver city council has rejected a motion to track the pace of ‘demovictions’ along the Broadway corridor.

Housing development in the Broadway neighbourhood is expected to ramp up in the future following last year’s passing of the Broadway Plan.

Green Party Coun. Pete Fry said that could mean 2,000 existing households could be forced out each year for redevelopment due to developments.

The motion was looking for better data on these demovictions, as well as potential future strategies to limit displacement.

But ABC councillors expressed concerns it could slow down the pace of development.

“We all recognize that we’re in a housing crisis and we need to reduce regulations and reduce red tape so we can ensure that as much rental housing is getting built, particularly in this Broadway corridor area, where we have a brand new rapid-transit line that’s going to be opening soon,” said Peter Meiszner, an ABC Vancouver city councillor.

Green Coun. Adriane Carr said her ABC counterparts are looking at the tracking of information the wrong way.

“This is a directive to collect data and I hope Coun. Meiszner does not think the collection of data to inform council is red tape. We need good data to make good decisions,” she said.

In March, council also rejected a “pace of change” policy for the Broadway area that would have limited the number of rental buildings that could be redeveloped in a year.

