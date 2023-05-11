Police were looking for someone yelling ‘help.’ It turned out to be a goat

Send this page to someone via email

“Sometimes a call can really get your goat,” at least, according to the Enid Police Department in Oklahoma.

The small-city police department has been generating big-time buzz online because of a viral body cam video released Tuesday, showing its officers going above and beyond in an uncertain situation.

Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey were dispatched on Monday after the department received a report of someone yelling for help. When the two officers arrived at the scene where the report came from, they too could heard the faint sound of yelling.

In the video, the two officers are walking in a green field and one of the cops can be heard saying, “I think that’s a person.”

As the yelling gets louder, picked up faintly on the body camera’s audio recorder, the officers break out into a run to the source of the clamour. As they get closer, the yells become more audible in the video.

The officers run through a patch of trees and break out into a clearing where a small barn and pen can be seen.

Almost immediately, the pair realize the source of the yelling was not, in fact, a person in danger. It was simply a goat.

“Running toward the sound, the two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends,” the police news release reads.

It’s safe to say the two officers had the wool pulled over their eyes that day.

“Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all,” the statement continues. “All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”

The video has racked up over 30,000 views in two days since it was posted to Facebook by the Enid Police Department.