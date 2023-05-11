Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Police were looking for someone yelling ‘help.’ It turned out to be a goat

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Oklahoma police responding to calls for “help” learn call came from a goat'
Oklahoma police responding to calls for “help” learn call came from a goat
Two Oklahoma police officers responded to what they thought was a distress call, only to find a goat that was upset it had been separated from a friend. The officers were told about the distressed goat by the farmer when they arrived on the scene, the Enid Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

“Sometimes a call can really get your goat,” at least, according to the Enid Police Department in Oklahoma.

The small-city police department has been generating big-time buzz online because of a viral body cam video released Tuesday, showing its officers going above and beyond in an uncertain situation.

Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey were dispatched on Monday after the department received a report of someone yelling for help. When the two officers arrived at the scene where the report came from, they too could heard the faint sound of yelling.

In the video, the two officers are walking in a green field and one of the cops can be heard saying, “I think that’s a person.”

As the yelling gets louder, picked up faintly on the body camera’s audio recorder, the officers break out into a run to the source of the clamour. As they get closer, the yells become more audible in the video.

Story continues below advertisement

The officers run through a patch of trees and break out into a clearing where a small barn and pen can be seen.

Almost immediately, the pair realize the source of the yelling was not, in fact, a person in danger. It was simply a goat.

“Running toward the sound, the two soon discovered their damsel in distress was a very upset goat, who the farmer explained, had been separated from one of his friends,” the police news release reads.

Trending Now

It’s safe to say the two officers had the wool pulled over their eyes that day.

“Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all,” the statement continues. “All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”

The video has racked up over 30,000 views in two days since it was posted to Facebook by the Enid Police Department.

Click to play video: 'Goat moves into home when B.C. family on vacation in Mexico'
Goat moves into home when B.C. family on vacation in Mexico
Advertisement
More on World
Oklahomabodycam videoEnid Police DepartmentEnidEnid police goat videogoat bodycamgoat policegoat videogoat yellinggoat yelling videopolice goatpolice goat video
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers