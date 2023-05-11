Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 groping incidents under investigation: Langley RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 11:09 am
Langley RCMP officers are working to identify a suspect in 3 groping incidents. View image in full screen
Langley RCMP officers are working to identify a suspect in 3 groping incidents. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Langley are investigating three separate groping incidents that have taken place since late April.

Langley Mounties said three women were approached from behind and were touched inappropriately.

Click to play video: 'RCMP release composite sketch of North Vancouver sex assault suspect'
RCMP release composite sketch of North Vancouver sex assault suspect

The first incident took place on April 20, around 7:50 a.m. near 201 Street and 64 Avenue. The second incident happened five days later, around 7:40 a.m. near 199 A Street and 96 Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The final incident took place on May 4, just after 8:40 a.m. in the area of 200 Street and 64 Avenue.

“These three victims did everything right by protecting themselves and reporting the incidents to police right away,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk.

“We are working at identifying the suspect but also want to encourage the public to report similar incidents to police as soon as possible.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Surrey Mounties search for suspect in groping incident'
Surrey Mounties search for suspect in groping incident

Police describe the suspect as a man, slim to medium build, with brown or dirty-blond hair and was wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

More on Crime
LangleyLangley RCMPlangley gropingBC gropingLangley sex assaultLangley groping incidentsLangley investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers