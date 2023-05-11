3 groping incidents under investigation: Langley RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Langley are investigating three separate groping incidents that have taken place since late April.

Langley Mounties said three women were approached from behind and were touched inappropriately.

The first incident took place on April 20, around 7:50 a.m. near 201 Street and 64 Avenue. The second incident happened five days later, around 7:40 a.m. near 199 A Street and 96 Avenue.

The final incident took place on May 4, just after 8:40 a.m. in the area of 200 Street and 64 Avenue.

“These three victims did everything right by protecting themselves and reporting the incidents to police right away,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk.

“We are working at identifying the suspect but also want to encourage the public to report similar incidents to police as soon as possible.”

Police describe the suspect as a man, slim to medium build, with brown or dirty-blond hair and was wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.