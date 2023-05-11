Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Regional council to ratify new contract with Grand River Transit bus drivers on Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 9:52 am
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to ratify the new contract for Grand River Transit bus drivers and support staff.

Drivers were back on the job on Thursday after UNIFOR Local 4304 had reached an agreement with the region on Monday.

On Tuesday, union members voted to ratify the deal, which the region says will provide an overall increase of 9.88 per cent in wages and benefits over three years.

“We appreciate that residents throughout the community rely on transit on a daily basis and we recognize the disruption the strike has caused,” a statement from the region read.

Trending Now

Beginning Thursday and running through May 22, the region is offering customers free use of public transit services including ION trains.

It has also said that those who purchased a monthly pass for May before May 8 will receive a monthly pass before June.

Story continues below advertisement

Grand River Transit employees initially walked off the job on May 1.

More on Canada
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsCambridge newsWaterlooCambridgeGrand River TransitWaterloo regional councilGRTGrand River Transit strikeCambridge bus strikeGRT strikeKitchener waterloo bus strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers