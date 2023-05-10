Calgary high school goes into lockdown after student found with weapon

See more sharing options

A Calgary high school was under a brief lockdown Wednesday morning after a student was found with a weapon.

The incident began at around 10:30 a.m. at James Fowler High School in the community of Highland Park.

“Staff were made aware of a student with a weapon,” principal Keith Johnson wrote in an email later sent out to parents. “Calgary Police Service (CPS) was called and quickly responded and attended to the situation.

“The student was taken into police custody.”

The lockdown was lifted at around 11:15 a.m. after CPS cleared the school.

CPS confirmed the incident to Global News.

Johnson thanked school staff and students for their “exceptional response” during the lockdown.

“I want you to know that the safety and security of students is our top priority, and the steps taken today were according to the school’s emergency response plans,” the school’s principal wrote.

The school is making resources available for students who want to speak with someone about the “potentially upsetting event.”