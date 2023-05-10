Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary high school goes into lockdown after student found with weapon

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 9:28 pm
A file photo of James Fowler High School in Calgary. View image in full screen
A file photo of James Fowler High School in Calgary. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary high school was under a brief lockdown Wednesday morning after a student was found with a weapon.

The incident began at around 10:30 a.m. at James Fowler High School in the community of Highland Park.

“Staff were made aware of a student with a weapon,” principal Keith Johnson wrote in an email later sent out to parents. “Calgary Police Service (CPS) was called and quickly responded and attended to the situation.

“The student was taken into police custody.”

The lockdown was lifted at around 11:15 a.m. after CPS cleared the school.

CPS confirmed the incident to Global News.

Johnson thanked school staff and students for their “exceptional response” during the lockdown.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want you to know that the safety and security of students is our top priority, and the steps taken today were according to the school’s emergency response plans,” the school’s principal wrote.

Trending Now

The school is making resources available for students who want to speak with someone about the “potentially upsetting event.”

Click to play video: 'Province says Alberta sheriff pilot project is working in Calgary'
Province says Alberta sheriff pilot project is working in Calgary
Calgary Police ServiceCalgaryCalgary Board Of Educationschool lockdownstudent safetyCalgary school lockdownJames Fowler High Schoolstudent with weapon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers