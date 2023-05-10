Guns found after arrest at Alberta legislature in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested after an incident at the Alberta legislature Wednesday.

According to Edmonton police, around 11:40 a.m. officers were called to the legislature to deal with a weapons complaint.

A man was spray painting one of the columns on the north steps of the legislature when he was confronted by construction workers in the area, police said.

The suspect allegedly picked up a gun off the stairs and pointed it at the workers, warning them to leave him alone, according to police.

The workers ran away and Alberta Sheriffs took the 59-year-old suspect into custody, police said.

EPS then arrived to take over. Police said two guns, one of which was loaded, were found on the suspect.

The suspect is facing firearm-related charges, police said.