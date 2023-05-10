Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns found after arrest at Alberta legislature in Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 10, 2023 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'More safety funding for police to patrol downtown, transit centres in Edmonton'
More safety funding for police to patrol downtown, transit centres in Edmonton
WATCH: Provincial funding is being made available for 100 new police officers to be recruited, trained, and deployed — mostly in Edmonton and Calgary — in direct response to a spike of crime and violence. The province is looking at injecting around $30 million into public safety. The NDP are criticizing the move, saying this is the UCP just restoring money to police they previously cut. Provincial affairs reporter Saif Kaisar has the story – Apr 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was arrested after an incident at the Alberta legislature Wednesday.

According to Edmonton police, around 11:40 a.m. officers were called to the legislature to deal with a weapons complaint.

A man was spray painting one of the columns on the north steps of the legislature when he was confronted by construction workers in the area, police said.

Click to play video: 'EPS examines violent crime increases'
EPS examines violent crime increases

The suspect allegedly picked up a gun off the stairs and pointed it at the workers, warning them to leave him alone, according to police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The workers ran away and Alberta Sheriffs took the 59-year-old suspect into custody, police said.

EPS then arrived to take over. Police said two guns, one of which was loaded, were found on the suspect.

The suspect is facing firearm-related charges, police said.

More on Crime
AlbertaEdmonton policeAlberta LegislatureEdmonton crimeVandalismGraffitiAlberta Sheriffsspray-paintingEdmonton Guns
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers