Assault charge laid in North Vancouver dog walker assault caught on video

WARNING: Some details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

An assault charge has been laid in a North Vancouver incident where a dogwalker was attacked.

On Jan. 23, Lisa Adams was walking five dogs, off-leash, on the Northlands Trail next to Mount Seymour Parkway.

Adams told Global News a man and a woman whose dogs were also off-leash cursed at her.

She said they told her to leash her dogs after one of their dogs bounded into the woods.

“And so as I approached, the woman said something to me and I said, ‘Oh, pardon?’ And she immediately said, ‘Don’t ignore me b—h. Don’t ignore me b—h. You heard me, put your f—ing dogs on a leash.’ And I said, ‘I really didn’t hear you.’ And I was standing there like this going, ‘I’m really sorry. I actually didn’t hear you.’”

Adams said the woman continued to call her a b—h, telling her she is nothing and worthless.

Adams said the exchange escalated and became physical and the man took a swing at her. She filmed some of the interaction on her phone.

“And then he grabbed me by both of my shoulders and shoved me down into the bushes. And now I’m on my back and he’s on top of me. I have bruising from my thighs, my calves from where his knees and feet were holding me down. And in that moment he just began pummelling one, two, one, two. And I had my hands up trying to defend myself.”

Adams said the woman did not do anything, she just stood there while Adams was yelling for the man to get off her. She said the woman finally came and pulled the man off.

Johannes Burk has been charged with assault in the case and is set to appear in court on May 31.