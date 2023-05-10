UGDSB unveils new ‘visual identity’ aiming to ‘represent everyone’

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Grand District School Board has unveiled its new logo.

The logo features a large ‘U’ with a number of colours in the letter and in the background.

The new logo is part of the school board’s new “visual identity” that was approved by the board’s trustees on Tuesday.

“This new visual identity captures the excitement of the work our staff and students do every day,” board chair Ralf Mesenbrink said in a statement. “It creates a visual connection to our multi-year plan goals of a love of learning, health and well-being, equity, and sustainability.”

Work on the new visual identity began once the school board’s multi-year plan for 2022-26 was approved last November. There were extensive consultations done with several working groups, including student representatives and staff.

“The UGDSB really listened to the students, and included us in so many ways so that, in the end, the new logo can represent everyone,” said Brooke Hartley, a student trustee and member of the Visual Identity Working Group.

The school board said in a news release that staff are in the process of phasing in the new visual identity. It says it will include an audit of the previous logo and developing a plan to retire it.