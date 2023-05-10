SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

A $30K pay bump? Quebec MNAs to table bill that says yes for them

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 2:29 pm
The Quebec government is set to table a bill that would give members of the legislature the highest base salary out of all provincial politicians in the country.

The bill is to be introduced Thursday by Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec government and would increase base salaries by $30,000 — to $131,766.

A committee mandated by the government recommended the increase to attract strong candidates.

Members of the legislature often have additional roles and receive more money, such as ministers, who would see their pay bumped to $230,591 from $177,732.

Québec solidaire’s spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has come out strongly against the bill, arguing that a base pay rise of $30,000 is disrespectful and out of touch.

Alberta legislature members currently have the highest base salary among their provincial peers — $120,936 a year.

