No threat to safety at Leduc Composite High School after bomb threat: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A high school south of Edmonton was evacuated Wednesday morning as police investigated a threat, according to RCMP.

All students at Leduc Composite High School had been taken to Ecole Leduc Junior High School and were safe and accounted for as of around 10:10 a.m., according to the Black Gold School Division.

The division said in a Facebook post that the school had received a bomb threat around 10 a.m.

Police said officers were working to determine if the threat was real.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area and to not post police actions on social media.

“Please do not call either school or go to ELJHS. There is no one at LCHS to answer the phones since the school is evacuated and ELJHS phones need to remain open for emergency communication,” said the school division.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…