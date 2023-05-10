Menu

Crime

No threat to safety at Leduc Composite High School after bomb threat: RCMP

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 10, 2023 1:05 pm
Peace officer cruisers outside of Leduc Composite High School May 10, 2023. Officers were investigating a bomb threat. View image in full screen
Peace officer cruisers outside of Leduc Composite High School May 10, 2023. Officers were investigating a bomb threat.
A high school south of Edmonton was evacuated Wednesday morning as police investigated a threat, according to RCMP.

All students at Leduc Composite High School had been taken to Ecole Leduc Junior High School and were safe and accounted for as of around 10:10 a.m., according to the Black Gold School Division.

The division said in a Facebook post that the school had received a bomb threat around 10 a.m.

Police said officers were working to determine if the threat was real.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area and to not post police actions on social media.

“Please do not call either school or go to ELJHS. There is no one at LCHS to answer the phones since the school is evacuated and ELJHS phones need to remain open for emergency communication,” said the school division.

More to come…

Leduc Composite High School
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

