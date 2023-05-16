Alberta stakeholders react to new UN report on role of meat, dairy, eggs

A recently published report from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is highlighting both the risks and benefits of consuming land-based animal products, such as meat, dairy and eggs in what it’s calling the most comprehensive look yet.
Lynnette Neufeld, director of the FAOs food and nutrition division, said UN members requested the study on the hot topic of animal product consumption, acknowledging the varying degrees of intake around the world.
The report, entitled Contribution of terrestrial animal source food to healthy diets for improved nutrition and health outcomes is based on more than 500 scientific papers and around 250 policy documents, and is the first in a series of four. Subsequent reports to be released later this year will dive more into the production systems of various types of environmental considerations, such as deforestation.
The report also addresses food safety.
“In early next year, we will do a final summary report, which will bring those two considerations together with implications for human health and the planet,” Neufeld explained.
Overall, it found meat, eggs and milk offer much-needed nutrients that cannot easily be consumed through plant-based options, with particular importance for vulnerable populations.
“That doesn’t imply that you can consume in any quantity,” she added.
Some of the risks it highlighted are connected to processed red meat, including chronic diseases.
“When children are very young and for women during pregnancy, it’s very important that the food they eat is very dense in nutrients because their stomachs are very small and animal-sourced foods provide that.”
“There are some nutrients that are difficult for very young children to receive in sufficient quantity in a vegan diet, but it’s not impossible,” Neufeld said. “It’s just that they need to be paying a lot of attention.”
Cathy Jo Noble, vice president of the Alberta Cattle Feeders Association, said the report will be a useful tool.
“We welcome the report, because it confirms what we’ve known all along, and that is that meat, including beef, is an essential source of nutrients for Canadians’ diets,” Noble said. “Beef is an example of a single-ingredient protein, so it provides a lot of essential nutrients. Protein, zinc, B12, B6.”
She also acknowledged some of the environmental impacts of land-animal production.
“The issues that we can improve, Canada is certainly a leader in addressing environmental issues and animal care issues, both in Alberta and across Canada.”
Jacco Beyer, who manages Crystal Springs Cheese near Coalhurst, Alta., said they were impacted when Canada’s 2019 food guide didn’t feature cow’s milk as prominently as before.
“That was a big hit for us,” he said. “We tried to do (advertising and promotion).
“I think that it’s great that this information is out there and people that are maybe scared to give their kids milk are maybe going to give it another go.”
Isabelle Neiderer, director of nutrition and research with Dairy Farmers of Canada, said a recent Health Canada survey found close to 70 per cent of Canadians aren’t getting enough calcium.
“I think it will help clarify the contribution of milk products and the contribution they can play in a healthy diet,” Neiderer said.
The entire 268-page report can be found on the FAO’s website.
