Kitchener man faces charges in 2009 sexual assault: Waterloo police

A Kitchener man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault that occurred over a decade ago, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were contacted in April about the assault, which is said to have occurred between August and September of 2009.

They did not provide any further details about the incident.

Their investigation led them to arrest a 48-year-old man from Kitchener on Thursday and charge him with sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say the man will make an appearance in court on June 12.