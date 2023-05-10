Photos released of groping suspect in Coquitlam incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Two photos of a suspect have been released by Coquitlam RCMP in hopes of identifying a man believed to be responsible for multiple groping incidents.

On Monday, Coquitlam Mounties were called to two separate groping incidents in which an unknown man approached two victims and touched them “inappropriately.”

The first incident occurred at a bus stop on Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue around 1 p.m.

The second incident happened at 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Burke Village Promenade and Soball Street.

“The nature of these incidents is concerning for both the police and the public,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“We are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect and encouraging others to report any similar incidents to the police.”

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, with short black hair and thick dark eyebrows.

The Coquitlam investigational support team is handling the case and victim services have been engaged.

The victims did the right thing by being aware of their surroundings and reporting the incidents to the police,” Hodgins said.

“We want to remind the public to report suspicious activities to their local police.”

Police say who may recognize the suspect or has information can contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

In Vancouver, police are looking to identify a different suspect believed to be responsible for groping four women over three days near the downtown core.

All four sexual assaults occurred after dark around BC Place and the Rogers Arena on April 27 and April 29. Each victim was between 25 and 40 years old and out for a walk when they were groped, police added.

That suspect is described as a man in his 30s, standing five feet five inches tall. He wore glasses and had a moustache. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Vancouver police at 604-717-0602.

— With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey