S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Losses in the base metals sector and utility stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.63 points at 20,507.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.71 points at 33,499.10. The S&P 500 index was up 10.62 points at 4,129.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.76 points at 12,259.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.83 cents US compared with 74.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was down 86 cents at US$72.85 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.19 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$7.70 at US$2,035.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.84 a pound.