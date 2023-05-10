Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 11:38 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown with a Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown with a Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Losses in the base metals sector and utility stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.63 points at 20,507.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.71 points at 33,499.10. The S&P 500 index was up 10.62 points at 4,129.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.76 points at 12,259.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.83 cents US compared with 74.68 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The June crude contract was down 86 cents at US$72.85 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.19 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$7.70 at US$2,035.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.84 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
moneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&pEcomony
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers