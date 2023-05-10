All escaped inmates in custody: RCMP end Manitoba manhunt

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of The Pas, Man., and the surrounding area can breathe easy Wednesday, as RCMP have announced the arrest of an escaped inmate who had been at large since Monday evening.

Police said officers from the Emergency Response Team were patrolling the streets of The Pas when they spotted 21-year-old Kelly Castel near Halcrow Avenue in the northern Manitoba town.

Castel, an escapee from The Pas Correctional Centre, took off on foot, but with the help of a drone and a police dog, RCMP were able to track him a short distance away and take him into custody.

One of three prisoners who initially escaped around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Castel was the last one to be found by police. Xander Tardiff, 19, who RCMP said was the most dangerous, was picked up Tuesday afternoon, while a third inmate was quickly rearrested within hours of the escape.

During the manhunt, police had sent out alerts to the communities of The Pas and Flin Flon, as well as the surrounding area and some communities in northern Saskatchewan, urging residents to be cautious and lock doors and windows.

In a release Wednesday morning, RCMP thanked people in the affected areas for their help and understanding.