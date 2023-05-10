Driver dead after crashing into back of truck on Highway 410 in Brampton

See more sharing options

Officials say a man has died after a crash on Highway 410 in Brampton early Wednesday.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened on the southbound lanes of the highway between Steeles Avenue and Highway 407.

Peel Paramedics said they were called to the highway at around 3 a.m. for reports a driver had crashed into the back of a transport truck.

A man was pronounced dead on scene, paramedics said. No one else was transported to hospital.

The southbound portion of the highway was closed for the investigation.