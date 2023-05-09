Vernon, B.C. aiming to be more inclusive for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Like many parts of the Okanagan, Vernon, B.C., has a large number of seniors.

More than a quarter of the North Okanagan city’s population is over 65.

Now the municipality is working to create a specific plan to help its oldest citizens thrive by creating an age and dementia-friendly community plan.

The plan is being spearheaded by the city and Vernon Seniors Action Network and is expected to address everything from physical infrastructure like transportation and public buildings to less tangible factors like how seniors are included in society.

On Tuesday, the public was invited to give feedback on the plan at an open house.

Some participants said they’d like to see more education to reduce misconceptions about dementia and aging.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of people who are 90 are very, very healthy. I think sometimes families, staff in stores, [and] staff from the city make it difficult for older people to make choices [and] to get around,” said Vernon resident Phyllis Dyck.

There were also calls for Vernon to put a greater focus on accessibility.

City councillor Brian Guy said sidewalks that abruptly end, gravel paths, and snow not being cleaned off of some transit stops are examples of accessibility issues that could be addressed.

“Things that seem like little things to most people can be really big barriers,” said Guy.

Once done the plan is expected to help inform the other decisions the city makes about everything from planning to services.

“A community that is friendly for people that are older, is friendly for people of all ages,” said gerontologist Mariam Larson, who is consulting on the project.

“When I’ve been doing work in other communities I’ve had young parents say accessibility impacts me pushing a stroller…The more stable a community is across all ages, the more stable it is for everybody.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city is still looking for feedback on the age and dementia-friendly plan. A draft plan is expected to be finished by this fall.

As the Canadian population ages, this type of planning process has become popular with municipalities across the country.