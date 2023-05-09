SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays prospect Tiedemann listed as week-to-week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2023 5:25 pm
Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann is listed as week-to-week with left biceps inflammation.

The team said Tuesday the injury was picked up in an MRI.

The 20-year-old Tiedemann left a start with double-A New Hampshire last Thursday after four innings with arm soreness.

Tiedemann has an 0-1 record with a 4.97 earned-run average over four starts for New Hampshire this season.

Baseball America has Tiedemann at No. 31 in its top 100 prospects list.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft out of Golden West College.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

