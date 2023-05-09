Leafs’ Rielly, Senators’ Tkachuk among nominees for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk are among the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The nominees were selected by their respective teams, while the winner is chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

The award is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The winner will receive a US$25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation for the same purpose.

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson, Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler, Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jordan Harris were some of the other nominees for the award.