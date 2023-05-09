Funnel clouds possible throughout southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather statement Tuesday afternoon warning of the potential formation of funnel clouds in southern Alberta.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the agency announced conditions were favourable for the generation of funnel clouds that were unlikely to pose a danger near the ground.

The funnel cloud advisories covered an area stretching from Red Deer south to the U.S. border, along the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary. The statement does not include the City of Calgary.

Neither a warning nor watch was declared, but the advisory encouraged anyone who spots a funnel cloud to take shelter.

Environment Canada and Climate Change say there is a chance the weak rotation clouds could intensify and develop into a weak landspout tornado.

For up-to-date weather alert information visit Weather Alerts for Canada.

