Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Funnel clouds possible throughout southern Alberta

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 4:09 pm
Storm clouds near Balzac, Alta. on the afternoon of May 9. View image in full screen
Storm clouds near Balzac, Alta. on the afternoon of May 9. Courtesy: Matt Melnyk
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather statement Tuesday afternoon warning of the potential formation of funnel clouds in southern Alberta.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the agency announced conditions were favourable for the generation of funnel clouds that were unlikely to pose a danger near the ground.

The funnel cloud advisories covered an area stretching from Red Deer south to the U.S. border, along the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary. The statement does not include the City of Calgary.

Neither a warning nor watch was declared, but the advisory encouraged anyone who spots a funnel cloud to take shelter.

Environment Canada and Climate Change say there is a chance the weak rotation clouds could intensify and develop into a weak landspout tornado.

For up-to-date weather alert information visit Weather Alerts for Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Driver captures video of large funnel cloud near Brooks, Alberta'
Driver captures video of large funnel cloud near Brooks, Alberta

Red DeerTornadoEnvironment and Climate Change CanadaFunnel CloudFunnel CloudsAdvisoryWeather StatementAlberta Funnel Cloud.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers