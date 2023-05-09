Hamilton-area resident wins $2.8M in 50/50 draw supporting Toronto Blue Jays charity

Send this page to someone via email

A resident from the Hamilton, Ont. area has picked up a multi-million-dollar payout after winning the 50/50 Jackpot supporting the Jays Care Foundation.

The foundation revealed “Deb from the Hamilton Region” as the recipient of $2.8 million in a social media post Tuesday afternoon, noting she’s “a self-described huge Blue Jays fan.”

Half of the proceeds from the 50/50 draw go to help Foundation provide programming for students at schools across Canada.

The ticket was bought April 11 when the Jays hosted the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre.

Backed by the support of @BlueJays fans and media outlets across the country, we have found the winner of our Amazing April 50/50 Jackpot! Congrats to Deb from the Hamilton Region, a self-described huge @BlueJays fan, who has claimed the life-changing $2.8 million prize! 👏 pic.twitter.com/it17a4IGch — Jays Care Foundation (@JaysCare) May 9, 2023

A charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, Jays Care aids children and youth facing challenges when accessing and participating in sport.

Its programs are designed to combat systemic barriers, advance equity and inclusion.

Last year, a Kitchener resident picked up the largest 50/50 prize in Major League Baseball history through Jays Care, over $3.8 million.