Canada

Hamilton-area resident wins $2.8M in 50/50 draw supporting Toronto Blue Jays charity

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 4:22 pm
The Blue Jays logo is pictured ahead of MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms with nine international free agents on Monday. Eight of the players are from Venezuela and one is from Brazil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
CKL/TXB
A resident from the Hamilton, Ont. area has picked up a multi-million-dollar payout after winning the 50/50 Jackpot supporting the Jays Care Foundation.

The foundation revealed “Deb from the Hamilton Region” as the recipient of $2.8 million in a social media post Tuesday afternoon, noting she’s “a self-described huge Blue Jays fan.”

Half of the proceeds from the 50/50 draw go to help Foundation provide programming for students at schools across Canada.

The ticket was bought April 11 when the Jays hosted the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre.

A charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, Jays Care aids children and youth facing challenges when accessing and participating in sport.

Its programs are designed to combat systemic barriers, advance equity and inclusion.

Last year, a Kitchener resident picked up the largest 50/50 prize in Major League Baseball history through Jays Care, over $3.8 million.

