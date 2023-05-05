Blue Jays place reliever Pop on injured list

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

PITTSBURGH – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed reliever Zach Pop on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Pop sustained the injury in the eighth inning of Toronto’s 11-5 loss at Boston on Thursday and had to be helped off the field.

He pitched two-thirds of the eighth before exiting, giving up two hits and three earned runs.

Story continues below advertisement

Pop, from Brampton, Ont., has a 4.85 earned-run average over 13 innings for the Blue Jays this season.

The Blue Jays recalled Jay Jackson from triple-A Buffalo on Friday to fill in for Pop and activated him before their series-opening game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.