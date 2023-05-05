SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays place reliever Pop on injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2023 6:11 pm
PITTSBURGH – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed reliever Zach Pop on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Pop sustained the injury in the eighth inning of Toronto’s 11-5 loss at Boston on Thursday and had to be helped off the field.

He pitched two-thirds of the eighth before exiting, giving up two hits and three earned runs.

Pop, from Brampton, Ont., has a 4.85 earned-run average over 13 innings for the Blue Jays this season.

The Blue Jays recalled Jay Jackson from triple-A Buffalo on Friday to fill in for Pop and activated him before their series-opening game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

