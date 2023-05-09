Menu

Health

No more elected members as N.B. to appoint board of directors for health authorities

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Horizon Health Network works to recruit health-care workers'
Horizon Health Network works to recruit health-care workers
Horizon Health Network says it’s recruited 1,300 health-care professionals in the first five months of this year. That surpasses regional health authority targets for the whole year – Aug 18, 2022
New Brunswick has introduced legislation to create new boards of directors for the province’s two health authorities, in a move the health minister says will make the boards “more manageable and focused.”

The legislation would create new boards with up to seven voting members, each appointed by the minister.

“This will result in a better governance structure that will improve the functioning of the boards,” Health Minister Bruce Fitch said in a statement.

Regional health authorities previously had 15 voting board members, seven of whom were elected.

In July 2022, Premier Blaine Higgs dismissed all 30 board members for the province’s two regional health authorities: Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network.

That decision came after a patient died in the waiting room at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton and ongoing indicators the health-care system was in crisis.

In the meantime, two trustees were appointed.

Click to play video: 'Dismissal of board members from N.B. health authorities constitutional: expert'
Dismissal of board members from N.B. health authorities constitutional: expert

In a news release on Tuesday, Fitch said the new legislation will “ensure the right balance of skill sets and knowledge are present on the boards.”

“Board members will continue to be appointed based upon competencies and other factors, including the interests of the linguistic communities, developed collaboratively with the regional health authorities,” he added.

The legislation also includes the creation of a health systems collaboration council, which will consist of representatives from both health authorities and the minister.

Healthnew brunswick healthNB HealthRegional Health AuthoritiesAct Respecting the Regional Health AuthoritiesNB Regional Health AuthoritiesRHA
