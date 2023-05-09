Cobourg introduces new visitor waterfront parking pass

See more sharing options

The Town of Cobourg is offering regular visitors an option for parking with a new waterfront parking pass.

The $150 pass for the season allows non-residents to visit the waterfront and pay a flat rate for parking at Victoria Beach from the May long weekend until Thanksgiving.

Currently, waterfront parking is $5 an hour or a flat rate of $40 per day during the same time span. There is no fee during the winter months.

Cobourg council approved the new waterfront parking pass during its regular council meeting on April 11.

The passes are available online or by visiting the finance office in Victoria Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg) open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

A number of events will be held at the waterfront this summer, including the Cobourg Waterfront Festival from June 30 to July 2, the return of the Sandcastle Festival on Aug. 12 and the Northumberland Ribfest in August (date not yet announced).