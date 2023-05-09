Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cobourg introduces new visitor waterfront parking pass

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 2:51 pm
Thousands flock to Victoria Beach in Cobourg, Ont., during the Sandcastle Festival. The town is offering a season waterfront parking pass for non-residents. View image in full screen
Thousands flock to Victoria Beach in Cobourg, Ont., during the Sandcastle Festival. The town is offering a season waterfront parking pass for non-residents. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Town of Cobourg is offering regular visitors an option for parking with a new waterfront parking pass.

The $150 pass for the season allows non-residents to visit the waterfront and pay a flat rate for parking at Victoria Beach from the May long weekend until Thanksgiving.

Currently, waterfront parking is $5 an hour or a flat rate of $40 per day during the same time span. There is no fee during the winter months.

Cobourg council approved the new waterfront parking pass during its regular council meeting on April 11.

The passes are available online or by visiting the finance office in Victoria Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg) open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

A number of events will be held at the waterfront this summer, including the Cobourg Waterfront Festival from June 30 to  July 2, the return of the Sandcastle Festival on Aug. 12 and the Northumberland Ribfest in August (date not yet announced).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Victoria Beach in Cobourg seeing an eventful summer'
Victoria Beach in Cobourg seeing an eventful summer
CobourgTown of CobourgVictoria BeachCobourg BeachCobourg OntarioCobourg WaterfrontCobourg waterfront pass
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers