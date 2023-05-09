Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 9

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 9'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 9
WATCH: Sunny and warm — Emily-May Simmonds has what you need to know in your Tuesday, May 9, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tick awareness as the weather warms up, Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand and group vacations in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Risk of tick bites increases as the weather warms up

Warmer weather is bringing people back outside to enjoy the great outdoors, but it also means we need to be mindful of ticks.

Dr. Maarten Voodouw with the Department of Veterinary Biology explains the types of ticks found in Saskatchewan.

In this interview with Chris Carr, Voodouw also looks at ways to protect ourselves from tick bites and what people should do if they are bitten.

Click to play video: 'Risk of tick bites increases as the weather warms up'
Risk of tick bites increases as the weather warms up

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand addresses wellness centre concerns

A lot of focus has been on the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s wellness centre in the Fairhaven neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of that focus has been on a letter sent to the provincial government, calling for a review of the centre. There are also calls asking for more scrutiny around the process of approving shelters in the city.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand joins Chris Carr to discuss the issues, what are the next steps for the shelter and the support STC is looking for from governments and the community.

Click to play video: 'Tribal Chief Mark Arcand addresses wellness centre concerns'
Tribal Chief Mark Arcand addresses wellness centre concerns

Planning a group vacation in Travel Tips

Trending Now

From weddings to multi-generational families, more people are turning to group vacations when planning their next getaway.

Uniglobe’s Jamie Milton looks at why group vacations are becoming more popular and the benefits of travelling together.

Milton also explains to Chantal Wagner how a travel advisor can help plan a group vacation and goes over the deal of the day.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Planning a group vacation in Travel Tips'
Planning a group vacation in Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 9

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, May 9.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 9'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 9
TravelTravel TipsTicksGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon Tribal CouncilWellness CentreUniglobe TravelJamie MiltonDepartment of Veterinary BiologyTribal Cheif Mark Arcand
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers