Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 9

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Risk of tick bites increases as the weather warms up

Warmer weather is bringing people back outside to enjoy the great outdoors, but it also means we need to be mindful of ticks.

Dr. Maarten Voodouw with the Department of Veterinary Biology explains the types of ticks found in Saskatchewan.

In this interview with Chris Carr, Voodouw also looks at ways to protect ourselves from tick bites and what people should do if they are bitten.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand addresses wellness centre concerns

A lot of focus has been on the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s wellness centre in the Fairhaven neighbourhood.

Some of that focus has been on a letter sent to the provincial government, calling for a review of the centre. There are also calls asking for more scrutiny around the process of approving shelters in the city.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand joins Chris Carr to discuss the issues, what are the next steps for the shelter and the support STC is looking for from governments and the community.

Planning a group vacation in Travel Tips

From weddings to multi-generational families, more people are turning to group vacations when planning their next getaway.

Uniglobe’s Jamie Milton looks at why group vacations are becoming more popular and the benefits of travelling together.

Milton also explains to Chantal Wagner how a travel advisor can help plan a group vacation and goes over the deal of the day.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 9

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, May 9.