London Calling: DEADLETTER and The Snitching Hour

Send this page to someone via email

DEADLETTER (yes, they’re an ALL CAPS band) finds themselves in a position of being quite buzzy at the moment, with plenty of national radio attention at home in the UK. Based in South West London, there’s more than a bit of Yorkshire heritage in the band. There are five guys in the group, all of whom are fans of everyone from The Fall to Talking Heads. I’d venture they have a few INXS records at home, too.

Fun fact: If you dig deep into singer Zac Lawrence’s life (he’s the main Yorkshireman), you’ll learn that his mom used to play The Stranglers around the house at high volume when he was still just two years old. Proper parenting, that.