Driver dead after crashing into tree on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation

An unidentified driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, southwest of London, Ont.

Middlesex County OPP say that they, along with Oneida Nation Police Service, Chippewas of the Thames Police Service, Oneida Nation Paramedic Service and the Oneida Nation fire department, arrived at Hazel Road just before 9:30 p.m. Monday after the crash was reported.

So far, investigators say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not provided any information about the driver, “pending next-of-kin notification.”

The investigation is ongoing.