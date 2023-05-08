B.C. flooding: Risk continues for Salmon Valley, Falkland areas

Send this page to someone via email

While the rainy weekend weather has abated, B.C. residents in flood-prone areas are advised to remain on guard against additional river flooding in the coming days.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is predicted to see unseasonably warm temperatures again later this week, which will rapidly accelerate snow melt from higher elevations.

Shuswap Emergency Program is keeping an Emergency Operations Centre activated at its lowest level and sand, as well as bags to put it in, will be available at a number of locations.

Additionally, a number of Shuswap-area roads have been affected by high water. The regional district warns they may be closed or require caution to navigate.

“Environment and Climate Change Canada are identifying an upper trough pattern persisting today. Shower activities will continue under this pattern, however lesser rainfall amounts are expected as a surface low moves to northeastern B.C. and Alberta,” the BC River Forecast Centre said on Monday.

“On Tuesday, shower activity will diminish over the B.C. coast as a ridge of high-pressure builds. Scattered showers with the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm are forecast for the B.C. interior.”

Forecasters added that there is growing confidence in another warm spell starting this Friday and continuing at least into the weekend.

“This would be accompanied with high freezing levels, above seasonal temperatures, and low humidity. The long period of hot weather has ended. A trough of low pressure is moving into B.C. today and Saturday, bringing the potential for rainfall in the region, and cooling temperatures.”

If you need to report any issues with roads or bridges, call the AIM Roads 24/7 line at 1-866-222-4204 and their foreman will be deployed to the area.