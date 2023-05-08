Whitby, Ont. man arrested, charged in connection with Toronto assault

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 36-year-old Whitby, Ont., man has been charged in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Oct. 22, 2022, at around 5:05 p.m., officers received a report that a person had been assaulted in the Nathan Phillips Square area.

Officers said a man became involved in a verbal altercation.

According to police, during the altercation, the man allegedly head-butted, spat on and pushed the victim.

Officers said the man then fled in an unknown direction.

On May 5, 36-year-old Mahdi Rezazadeh from Whitby was arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of assault.

According to police, the accused is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.