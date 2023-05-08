Menu

Crime

Whitby, Ont. man arrested, charged in connection with Toronto assault

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 4:32 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A 36-year-old Whitby, Ont., man has been charged in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Oct. 22, 2022, at around 5:05 p.m., officers received a report that a person had been assaulted in the Nathan Phillips Square area.

Officers said a man became involved in a verbal altercation.

According to police, during the altercation, the man allegedly head-butted, spat on and pushed the victim.

Officers said the man then fled in an unknown direction.

On May 5, 36-year-old Mahdi Rezazadeh from Whitby was arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of assault.

According to police, the accused is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence
