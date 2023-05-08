Menu

Crime

Boy, 17, charged in connection with carjacking in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 4:25 pm
Toronto police Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement unit listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto police Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement unit listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sunday, officers received a report of a vehicle theft in the area of Pond and Sentinel roads.

Police said the victim exited their vehicle and was approached by the suspect.

Officers said the suspect reportedly produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys.

According to police, the victim complied, and the suspect drove away in the vehicle.

Officers said the vehicle was located, while it was being driven by the male suspect.

The suspect was arrested, police said.

“At the time of the arrest, officers recovered a replica handgun,” police said in a news release.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

The boy cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Trending Now

Officers said the accused was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

