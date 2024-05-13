Woman identified in fatal Toronto shooting, suspect charged with 1st-degree murder

Toronto police identified a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend and have charged a suspect with first-degree murder.
Police said the shooting happened on Saturday at around 5 a.m. at a residence near Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard.
Investigators said a woman was found with injuries and despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was identified by police as 20-year-old Makayla Zanae Roxburgh-Carpino.
On Monday, police said they arrested 27-year-old Harold Santana Simon who has been charged with first-degree murder.
There is no word on the motive for the shooting.
- Fourth man arrested, charged in killing of B.C. Sikh leader
- A look at the twisted crimes of Peter Demeter, one of Canada’s worst criminals
- ‘I believe they’re looking for me’: Man arrested after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.
- Toronto Pearson gold heist: Ontario man arrested at airport after arriving from India
Comments