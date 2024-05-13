Woman identified in fatal Toronto shooting, suspect charged with 1st-degree murder

See more sharing options

Toronto police identified a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend and have charged a suspect with first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting happened on Saturday at around 5 a.m. at a residence near Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard.

Investigators said a woman was found with injuries and despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified by police as 20-year-old Makayla Zanae Roxburgh-Carpino.

On Monday, police said they arrested 27-year-old Harold Santana Simon who has been charged with first-degree murder.

There is no word on the motive for the shooting.