On-demand transit service comes to one Kelowna neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

BC Transit is partnering with the City of Kelowna, B.C., to move forward with an on-demand service that will give transit customers in the Crawford neighbourhood the convenience of using a mobile app to book a pick-up by a BC Transit-operated vehicle

A phone-in option will also be available to book rides. Once in service, customers can request a ride that begins and ends within the Crawford area, or to and from the Mission Rec Transit Exchange.

2:01 City of Kelowna seeking grants to help fund new transit garage, upgrade existing facility

“One of Council’s priorities is to improve transportation in the city and that incudes transit service, so news of On-Demand coming to the Crawford neighbourhood could not come at a better time,” Tom Dyas, Mayor of Kelowna said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Offering the ease and flexibility of this service will make public transit a more viable option for Kelowna residents which is something we are very excited about.”

On-demand service is expected to be available in early 2024. The system will operate in a network of designated stops within the Crawford area to provide transit when customers need it.

0:50 Transit service to Regina airport positive sign business demands are returning to normal

Other benefits to customers could include shorter wait and travel times; direct route trips; increased access to areas within the neighbourhood that have limited transit service; and increased service availability during off-peak times, particularly during the evenings and weekends.

The on-demand service is being funded by BC Transit and the City of Kelowna. If successful, the service could expand to other locations and communities around the province.