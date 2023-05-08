Menu

Traffic

On-demand transit service comes to one Kelowna neighbourhood

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 5:49 pm
B.C. Transit says the extra trips will result in enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, while a new route will provide transit service to a new area. View image in full screen
FILE. Summerland is offering free fares on buses starting this Earth Day, and continuing for a year. Global News
BC Transit is partnering with the City of Kelowna, B.C., to move forward with an on-demand service that will give transit customers in the Crawford neighbourhood the convenience of using a mobile app to book a pick-up by a BC Transit-operated vehicle

A phone-in option will also be available to book rides. Once in service, customers can request a ride that begins and ends within the Crawford area, or to and from the Mission Rec Transit Exchange.

“One of Council’s priorities is to improve transportation in the city and that incudes transit service, so news of On-Demand coming to the Crawford neighbourhood could not come at a better time,” Tom Dyas, Mayor of Kelowna said in a press release.

“Offering the ease and flexibility of this service will make public transit a more viable option for Kelowna residents which is something we are very excited about.”

On-demand service is expected to be available in early 2024. The system will operate in a network of designated stops within the Crawford area to provide transit when customers need it.

Other benefits to customers could include shorter wait and travel times; direct route trips; increased access to areas within the neighbourhood that have limited transit service; and increased service availability during off-peak times, particularly during the evenings and weekends.

The on-demand service is being funded by BC Transit and the City of Kelowna. If successful, the service could expand to other locations and communities around the province.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

