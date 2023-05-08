Peterborough Canada Day parade seeks entries

Send this page to someone via email

Participants have one month to submit their entry into this year’s Canada Day Parade in Peterborough, Ont.

On Monday, the city announced the deadline to submit an entry for the July 1 event is Friday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m. The parade is being presented live and sponsored by Cogeco — Your TV.

Parade entries must be adequately decorated to celebrate this year’s parade theme “Happy Birthday Canada.”

“This year’s parade will be something for everyone to enjoy,” stated YourTV Peterborough senior manager David Feeley. “It is more important than ever for our community to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday as the return to normal continues.”

Parade float entry forms are available online at peterborough.ca/CanadaDay and paper copies are available at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre at 775 Brealey Dr., and at City Hall at 500 George St. N.

Story continues below advertisement

Commercial floats will be charged a fee of $125 with fees payable online. Each parade entry will require a representative to attend a safety orientation meeting on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to noon at the board room of Healthy Planet Arena at 911 Monaghan Rd.

The Canada Day Parade organizing committee encourages the community to “proudly wear the red and white” to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

The parade made a return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:59 Canada Day parade in Peterborough returns after two years of pandemic hiatus

Road closures planned on July 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. include:

Dublin Street – from the east side of Aylmer Street to the west side of Water Street.

London Street – from the east side of Aylmer Street to the west side of Water Street.

McDonnel Street – from the east side of Aylmer Street to the west side of Water Street.

Murray Street – from the east side of Aylmer Street to the west side of Water Street.

George Street – from the south side of Parkhill Road West to the north side of Brock Street.

The city notes George Street from Brock Street to McGill Street is being treated as a rolling road closure.