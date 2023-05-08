Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region announces tentative deal with striking Grand River Transit employees

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 12:20 pm
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Region announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with union officials representing Grand River Transit bus drivers and support staff on Monday.

The region says union officials will present the agreement to staff on Tuesday for potential ratification.

“We appreciate that customers rely on transit and we are committed to ensuring full bus service resumes as quickly as possible,” the region said in a statement.

Trending Now

Waterloo Region residents have been without bus service since May 1.

The two sides had previously reached a tentative deal on April 29 but union members voted the deal down a day later before the strike began.

More on Canada
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterlooCambridgeGrand River TransitWaterloo regional councilGRTGrand River Transit strikeCambridge bus strikeGRT strikeKitchener waterloo bus strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers