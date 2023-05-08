Waterloo Region announces tentative deal with striking Grand River Transit employees

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with union officials representing Grand River Transit bus drivers and support staff on Monday.

The region says union officials will present the agreement to staff on Tuesday for potential ratification.

“We appreciate that customers rely on transit and we are committed to ensuring full bus service resumes as quickly as possible,” the region said in a statement.

Waterloo Region residents have been without bus service since May 1.

The two sides had previously reached a tentative deal on April 29 but union members voted the deal down a day later before the strike began.