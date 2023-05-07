Lumby, B.C. bracing for potential flooding

Send this page to someone via email

The Village of Lumby is urging the public to exercise extreme caution near creeks and streams as water levels in the city rise.

In a press release on Sunday city officials said, the recent warm weather and ongoing snowmelt have resulted in swelling water levels, and residents and visitors should be aware of the potential dangers associated with swift water and high-flowing creeks, streams and rivers.

“We are doing some preparation sandbagging for some possible flooding. Last night, it was around 12.5-feet, so there is about three-feet before some of the properties along the canal will actually start flooding and having water, possibly, in their homes,” said Melanie Wenzioski, Village of Lumby’s emergency planning coordinator.

“(Crews) are working and filling bags for us. They’ve gone through about two truckloads (Sunday) already.”

During this time residents are being advised to do a number of things to stay safe including, heeding warning signs and advisories posted by authorities, be prepared for emergencies, using proper equipment when taking part in recreational activities outdoors as well as refraining from swimming or wading in swift water.

Story continues below advertisement

The Village of Lumby added that swift water can pose a significant threat to personal safety.

Individuals with swimming or boating experience should exercise extreme caution around waterways during this period.

“By following these safety guidelines, we can collectively reduce the risk of injury or loss of life and enjoy our time outdoors safely,” said city said.