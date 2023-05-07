Menu

Environment

City warns against 'tampering' with tiger dams surrounding rivers in Grand Forks, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Evacuation orders and local state of emergency issued for part of Grand Forks'
Evacuation orders and local state of emergency issued for part of Grand Forks
WATCH: Another day of rain in Grand Forks brought another wave of evacuation orders, alerts, and a local state of emergency.
The City of Grand Forks, B.C., is notifying the public about possible tampering with a tiger dam that is being used to mitigate flood risks after a cap on one of them was removed.

This comes after the city and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary upgraded an evacuation alert to an order, affecting 40 more properties Saturday afternoon.

Additional properties were added to the evacuation alert on the east side of the Granby and Kettle rivers.

In a statement Saturday evening, the city said two tiger dam segments had to have additional water added after one had a cap removed by an unknown person which led to water leaking out.

“If anyone observes people tampering with tiger dams, road closure barricades or other emergency assets, please contact the RCMP,” the city said.

Click to play video: 'What does a worst-case scenario look like in the flood and fire season in B.C.?'
What does a worst-case scenario look like in the flood and fire season in B.C.?

BC Wildfire crews and volunteers continued filling sandbags at strategic locations throughout the day.

According to the River Forecast Centre the Granby River is expected to start dropping Sunday, while the Kettle is anticipated to peak Sunday evening.

The centre added that weather conditions locally and in the snowpack areas could cause flood forecasts to vary through the rest of the weekend.

“Residents are reminded to stay away from areas under evacuation orders and alerts and to remain clear of fast-moving water,” the city said.

An additional 900 feet of tiger dam were deployed on Granby Road just north of the Yale Bridge over the weekend.

As part of the city’s downtown stormwater distribution plan, the last vulnerable outfall was successfully blocked, preventing rising river water from flowing back into the storm system.

