Traffic

Motorcycle crash on Toronto-area highway leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 1:46 pm
One person sustained life-threatening injuries in the single vehicle collision, officials said. View image in full screen
One person sustained life-threatening injuries in the single vehicle collision, officials said. OPP / Twitter
A man was rushed to a trauma centre on Friday evening with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Highway 401 westbound ramp at Highway 410.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police’s highway safety division told Global News the ramp was closed for around three hours after the crash, which was reported just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision: a Kawasaki sports bike. Police said it was ridden by a 21-year-old man from Brampton, Ont.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported the 21-year-old to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

