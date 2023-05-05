Menu

Crime

Woman seriously injured after Richmond, B.C. home ransacked midday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 8:56 pm
Richmond RCMP on scene at a home on Princeton Avenue Wednesday. Credit: Global News View image in full screen
A Richmond RCMP vehicle is seen in a Global News file photo. Richmond RCMP are investigating an assault on a senior during a home invasion on April 11, 2023. Global News
A 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after her home in Richmond, B.C., was ransacked by strangers in the middle of the day.

RCMP say the attack took place after 12:30 p.m. on April 11 at Geal Road near Pendlebury Road. The two suspects wore black hoodies, dark pants and masks, police said in a Friday news release.

Charges laid in double stabbing next to Richmond RCMP detachment

They fled in an unknown vehicle, and police dogs and officers failed to locate them.

Investigators don’t believe the incident was random, and have “several investigative leads,” they said.

Anyone with information on the incident is sked to contact the Richmond RCMP detachment 510-233-1214 and quote the file number 2023-10923.

