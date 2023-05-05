Woman seriously injured after Richmond, B.C. home ransacked midday

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after her home in Richmond, B.C., was ransacked by strangers in the middle of the day.

RCMP say the attack took place after 12:30 p.m. on April 11 at Geal Road near Pendlebury Road. The two suspects wore black hoodies, dark pants and masks, police said in a Friday news release.

They fled in an unknown vehicle, and police dogs and officers failed to locate them.

Investigators don’t believe the incident was random, and have “several investigative leads,” they said.

Anyone with information on the incident is sked to contact the Richmond RCMP detachment 510-233-1214 and quote the file number 2023-10923.