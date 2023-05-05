Menu

Politics

‘End of life’: New city hall in the works for Burnaby mayor and council

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 8:41 pm
City staff in Burnaby, B.C. have been asked to prepare plans to build a new city hall in the come years, as the current building is near its end of life, the municipality said Fri. May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
City staff in Burnaby, B.C. have been asked to prepare plans to build a new city hall in the come years, as the current building is near its end of life, the municipality said Fri. May 5, 2023. Facebook/City of Burnaby
A new city hall is in the works for Burnaby’s mayor, council and staff, as its current building isn’t up to code, the municipality said Friday.

Built in 1955, the city hall on Canada Way is nearing its “end of life,” and lacks sustainability and inclusivity provisions, according to a news release. Upgrading the facility to meeting building requirements would cost $70 million, it adds.

Mayor and council want the new building to be in Metrotown, which was designed as Burnaby’s “downtown” in 2017.

“The new City Hall will be a significant investment in our community and will enhance the civic heart of Burnaby’s true downtown,” said Mayor Mike Hurley in the release.

“We are committed to building a new facility that reflects the diversity of our community — a place that is safe, inclusive and welcoming to people from all walks of life.”

As it stands, the city said staff are scattered across several buildings, requiring some customers to travel to different locations for services.

Councillors have asked city staff to begin planning for the new Metrotown facility. Public engagement will begin in the coming weeks.

