‘End of life’: New city hall in the works for Burnaby mayor and council

A new city hall is in the works for Burnaby’s mayor, council and staff, as its current building isn’t up to code, the municipality said Friday.
Built in 1955, the city hall on Canada Way is nearing its “end of life,” and lacks sustainability and inclusivity provisions, according to a news release. Upgrading the facility to meeting building requirements would cost $70 million, it adds.
Mayor and council want the new building to be in Metrotown, which was designed as Burnaby’s “downtown” in 2017.
“The new City Hall will be a significant investment in our community and will enhance the civic heart of Burnaby’s true downtown,” said Mayor Mike Hurley in the release.
“We are committed to building a new facility that reflects the diversity of our community — a place that is safe, inclusive and welcoming to people from all walks of life.”
As it stands, the city said staff are scattered across several buildings, requiring some customers to travel to different locations for services.
Councillors have asked city staff to begin planning for the new Metrotown facility. Public engagement will begin in the coming weeks.
- Alberta wildfires: Ottawa on standby to help as flames rage across province
- Trudeau tells Poilievre to ‘wake up,’ urges Liberal convention to reject populism
- COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency – but ‘battle is not over’: WHO
- Could Fox News be banned from Canadian airwaves? CRTC weighs call
Comments