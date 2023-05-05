Saskatoon gardeners putting down roots early as spring brings warm temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

Warm temperatures have got local green thumbs and first-time planters together for an early start to gardening season in Saskatoon.

“It’s nice to get out here on the first few warm days of spring when the ground starts to get dry,” said Saskatoon city park community garden member Dave Hiebert.

Hiebert has been a member of the community garden for 15 years and spends roughly 15 hours per week there.

“I’m a man of the earth, I like being here. This is my happy place,” said Hiebert.

While grocery prices continue to climb along with inflation, Dutch Growers co-owner Jill VanDuvvendyk believes growers can find some relief in their pockets from what they plant.

“It’s still cheaper to plant your own garden and grow your produce,” added VanDuvvendyk. “We are going to find that people are doing that a little bit more.”

Hiebert has been reaping what he sows. Most of his meals come from his $20 plot of soil.

“I do support myself quite a bit from food that’s grown here because I’m very, very low income and this really helps.”

This year, his garden will feature beets, potatoes, tomatoes, and peas.

According to Environment Canada, this warm weather is expected to stick around with temperatures reaching the mid-to-high 20s until Thursday.