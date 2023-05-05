Menu

Crime

Kitchener elementary school placed under hold and secure as police investigate ‘weapons incident’

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 4:03 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
An elementary school in Kitchener was briefly placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police due to an investigation in the area Friday afternoon.

“Currently investigating a weapons incident in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street,” police announced on Twitter at 3:17 p.m., stating that Westmount Public School was under a hold and secure.

Police also warned that residents should expect an increased police presence in the area.

At 3:45 p.m., police issued another tweet that said that the hold and secure had been lifted.

“There is no concern for public safety at this time,” police announced.

