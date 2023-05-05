Kitchener elementary school placed under hold and secure as police investigate ‘weapons incident’

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school in Kitchener was briefly placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police due to an investigation in the area Friday afternoon.

“Currently investigating a weapons incident in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street,” police announced on Twitter at 3:17 p.m., stating that Westmount Public School was under a hold and secure.

Police also warned that residents should expect an increased police presence in the area.

At 3:45 p.m., police issued another tweet that said that the hold and secure had been lifted.

“There is no concern for public safety at this time,” police announced.

Currently investigating a weapons incident in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street. Westmount Public School has been placed into a lockdown as a precaution. There will be an increased police presence in the area. More information to follow. Occ: 23-122902 (917) pic.twitter.com/7fZjyQyksL — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 5, 2023