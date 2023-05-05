Red Dress art exhibit opens at the Sask. Legislature to honour MMIWG

Family and community members gathered at the Saskatchewan legislature for an art exhibit opening to commemorate Red Dress Day.

Red Dress Day is held every year on May 5 to raise awareness of Indigenous peoples impacted by gender-based violence.

Saskatchewan artist Cheryl L. Ring created the art exhibit called the Heart Spirits Project, which included over 900 people from Prince Albert. She said the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) is an epidemic directly related to colonization in this country.

“I’m very adamant that it is not a First Nations issue. It’s not a women’s issue, but it’s a human issue,” said Ring. “We all have to care because it is deeply connected to colonization of our country.”

The art exhibit will remain up throughout the month and can be viewed at the Legislative Building in the “Cumberland Gallery” which features 200 handmade clay hearts to represent an Indigenous person who went missing or was murdered.

“This message has to be spread throughout Canada to cross cultures to support those families who have missing and murdered loved ones and to create a better a better future for our kids, (and) a more cohesive, cooperative, kinder, gentler people,” she said.

In a release, the province stated they created a fund for Indigenous families and organizations for eligible projects to promote and enhance prevention.

“As we observe Red Dress Day, we stand in solidarity with the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and their relatives,” Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis, and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said.

“It is important that we acknowledge and honour the lives lost, and those who continue to be impacted by the ongoing violence. The development of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ Community Response Fund has been guided by the voices and experiences of Indigenous women. Through this fund, we aim to provide support to Indigenous women, girls, and Two Spirit+ people across the province. Last year, twelve community-led projects received support through this fund.”

Red Dress Day was inspired by Métis artist Jaime Black who created the REDress Project in 2010 where she hung red dresses to symbolize the MMIWG.