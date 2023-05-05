Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign five of eight picks from the 2023 CFL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

Less than 72 hours after the completion of the 2023 CFL Draft, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the signing of Defensive End Anthony Bennett from the University of Regina, Defensive Back Jake Kelly of Bishop’s, Concordia University Receiver Jeremy Murphy, Defensive Back Bret MacDougall from the University of Windsor, and Linebacker Max Charbonneau from the University of Ottawa.

Bennett, Kelly, and Murphy were Winnipeg’s first, second, and third-round picks respectively while MacDougall and Charbonneau were drafted in rounds six and eight on Tuesday Night.

Blue Bomber rookie camp gets underway Wednesday, May 10, at IG Field with Quarterbacks and CFL newcomers. Main Camp opens on May 14, when veterans report to prepare for Winnipeg’s CFL preseason opener May 27 at Edmonton.

The Winnipeg Football Club is also hosting the first Blue and Gold Showcase at IG Field this Sunday.

The one-day event features four all-star teams made up of high school players from across the province.

Coaches representing Canadian and U.S. Colleges and Universities are expected to be on hand to scout the 200 or so players who will make up the four teams in the U16 and U18 age categories.

Players were not charged a fee for the program to remove any financial barriers that might have prevented any top athletes from participating.

Leading up to Sunday’s Showcase, players took part in eight practices over a two-week period at IG Field, the WSF North and South facilities, as well as East Side Eagles Field.

The U16 game begins at 1 p.m., followed by the U18 game at 4 p.m.

Tickets to the Blue and Gold Showcase are available online.

