Crime

Teen stabbed in Winnipeg schoolyard, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 12:24 pm
Police cruiser lights.
Police cruiser lights. File Photo / Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating the stabbing of a 15-year-old at a Wolseley-area schoolyard.

Police said they were called just after 11 p.m. Thursday after a Clifton Street resident called emergency services. The teen was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

According to police, the victim got into a confrontation with a group of other youths near the school, which led to the stabbing. The suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

