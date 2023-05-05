3 youths face charges after Pride flag burned at Nova Scotia high school

Three youths are facing charges after a Pride flag was set on fire at Bay View High School in Upper Tantallon last month.

Police responded to mischief at the school on April 21 at 2:45 p.m. They learned that a youth, assisted by two others, had taken down a Pride flag, brought it outside, and set it on fire. One of the youths captured a video of the incident.

In a release Friday, the RCMP said information gathered by investigators “indicates the criminal offence was motivated by hate based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.”

The RCMP said the three youths were individually asked to go to the Tantallon RCMP detachment with their parents this week, and were arrested on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Two of them are facing a charge of mischief, and the third is facing charges of mischief and abetting. They were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Court on May 25.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident was widely condemned by many members of the school community. Shortly after it happened, a sign along Hammonds Plains Road in front of the school was put up with the message: “Love Wins.” The same was written in chalk in front of the school’s entrance.

Lindsey Bunin, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, said in an email to Global News last month that those involved with the incident have “received appropriate consequences” but that HRCE does not share these consequences publicly due to privacy concerns.

“Anyone who endangers the well-being of others, damages property or significantly disrupts the learning environment receives immediate and appropriate consequences for their actions,” she said.